By URN

A joint security team of police and the army has launched a manhunt for an unknown assailant who shot and killed a private guard before robbed his gun in Wobulenzi town council in Luweero District in central Uganda.

The 12:30pm Wednesday attack happened at Advance Smart Micro Finance in Modern Zone in Wobulenzi town. The assailant shot the guard attached Sharon Security Company several times and made off with his firearm, according to authorities.