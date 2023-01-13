By Mike Sebalu

The office of the Inspectorate of Government has embarked on putting in place guidelines that will help the directorate to implement the lifestyle audit program.

In August last year, the inspectorate of Government launched a case study with Wakiso district local government to help identify investments established through illicit funds to help fight corruption.

During a meeting with Wakiso local government officials over the verification of leaders’ declarations, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya revealed that her office was investigating over 200 cases of corruption among civil servants.

Speaking to KFM, Ali Munira, the inspectorate’s spokesperson said she has hope all these documents will be in place in the third quarter of the current financial year for the lifestyle audit implementation.