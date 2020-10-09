Guild presidents from public universities have implored parliament to call off the reopening of schools for finalists until government is ready.

In his last address to the nation, president Museveni cleared schools and higher institutions of learning to reopen for candidates and finalists to enable them seat their examinations.

Addressing a joint press conference in Kampala, earlier today the group led by Makerere University Guild president, Julius Kateregga, have asked the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga to suspend the reopening of schools on 15th October until the government releases funds to run public institutions amid the covid-19 challenge.

Kateregga says though schools are opening soon there are no clear guidelines issued by government through the ministry to protect students and lecturers from the pandemic.

Meanwhile he has poked holes in government’s move to conduct distance learning arguing that many students cannot afford to buy data and other online gadgets while some courses need to be conducted practically in the presence of students.