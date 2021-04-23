By Benjamin Jumbe

Gulu district Member of Parliament Betty Aol Ocan has raised concern over constant power shortages in the Northern district.

She says despite being elevated to city status, Gulu remains without steady, constant power supply which has affected businesses.

Ocan who is also the leader of opposition in parliament says government needs to ensure power is constant, available and affordable for development.

In response, finance minister Matia Kasaija maintained that the country has enough electricity however noting that the challenge remains distribution.