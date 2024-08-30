The Gulu regional parliamentary sitting that commenced on Wednesday is set to close today, August 30, 2024.

The sittings are expected to proceed to the East, West, and Central parts of the country.

The meetings are aimed at putting the citizenry at the center of legislation and bringing Parliament to the people.

The regional plenary met resistance from a section of opposition Members of Parliament, some of whom boycotted the sitting.

While in Gulu on Thursday, President Yoweri Museveni asked the communities to embrace his 4-acre model for prosperity.

He also wants them to use the available road infrastructure well before the government moves in to work on other major roads in the area.