

By Faith Amongin

Gunfire has rocked Oyam Town Council as a couple sent into quarantine at Anyeke Health Centre IV attempted to escape.

They were protesting what they have called harsh conditions at the Covid-19 isolation centre.

Police fired live bullets to disperse angry residents who reportedly wanted to lynch the suspected Covid-19 patients.

This comes as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Uganda continue to rise, now standing at 646, after the health ministry announced 30 new cases today.