By Ritah Kemigisa

Police in Mityana has started investigating a case of an aggravated robbery that occurred this morning after gunmen attacked a Link bus in Mityana along the Kampala-Mubende highway.

According to the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Rachel Kawala, the incident happened this morning at 2 am at Bamujugu swamp which is at the border of the Mityana and Kassanda districts.

Kawala says preliminary findings show that the bus Reg No. UBG 423G with 65 passengers on board left Bundibugyo last evening at 7 pm and was headed to Kampala.

She says upon reaching Bamujugu swamp, the bus was intercepted by an illegal roadblock of about 10 robbers allegedly armed with guns and hammers.

She adds that the passengers were ordered off the bus and robbed of all their property including phones and an unspecified amount of money

Kawala meanwhile says investigations are ongoing to apprehend the attackers and recover the guns and some of the lost property.

The incident comes just a few days after another Link bus caught fire at Wakaliga traffic lights.

Operations of the bus company were recently suspended after one of its buses was involved in an accident in Fort Portal that has since claimed the lives of 23 people.

