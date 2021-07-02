By Juliet Nalwooga

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Paul Lokech has revealed that the guns used in the murder of former police spokesperson Felix Kaweesi and Maj. Mohammed Kiggundu have been recovered.

Lokech has told journalists that two SMG rifles and a hand pistol were recovered last evening from a two roomed house rented by a one Juma Saidi, one of the suspects in the attempted murder of General Katumba Wamala.

He says the suspect was tracked down to his residence in Namuwongo along the railway and that a lab analysis has linked the guns to the Kaweesi and Kigundu murders.

Lokech says they believe the murders were orchestrated by an ADF cell attached to rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has meanwhile revealed that they are still hunting for a one Sheik Abudin Hubanda Taheel Bukenya who is believed to be the head of the rebel cell, and another suspect only identified as Kanaabe.

The four suspects in custody are yet to be presented before the court for trial.