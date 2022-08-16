By Babra Anyait

Nation Media Group- Uganda (NMG-U) has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to promote decent housing in Uganda.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at an event held at the Monitor Publications Ltd office in Namuwongo, Habitat for Humanity Uganda (HFHU) National Director Robert Otim, said this is one of the main activities lined up for their 40thanniversary celebrations.

He noted that Uganda’s Housing deficit currently stands at 2.1million housing units, highlighting the urgent need to address this daunting gap.

Mr. Otim said this partnership provides them the opportunity of realizing their new program interventions of habitability, affordability and basic services, and security of tenure as per the new Strategic Plan of 2022-20226.

“This is the start of the new journey that will not only empower vulnerable communities to have a decent home under the decent living campaign but also provide us with the opportunity to explore and grow the sector with immense opportunities to realize access to decent housing for people of all income levels”, said Mr. Otim.

On October 6, 2022, HFHU will host the first-ever Uganda Housing Symposium under the theme: “Affordable and Inclusive Housing Solutions for all”.

According to Mr. Otim, the symposium is aimed at showcasing, nurturing, promoting, and piloting innovations that will improve the housing sector in the country.

Speaking at the same event on Monday, Mr. Tony Glencross, the Managing Director of Nation Media Group-Uganda welcomed the partnership and committed to using the company’s various platforms to raise awareness about the campaign and the importance of decent housing to human health.

“We are excited to be part of the project. The goal of HFHU is to raise Sh1bn to build 40 houses for 40 vulnerable families in Uganda. This project is timely and comes at a time Monitor is celebrating 30 years, so that adds to something we can do as a media house”, said Mr. Glencross.

Currently, the global health initiative involving both the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations, and other non-state actors is focused on the promotion of proper and decent housing as a key human right that all states must adhere to.

The WHO states that 10m people die annually due to poor living and housing conditions and recommends that 75% of the disease burden can be avoided if decent housing is realized.