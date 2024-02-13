Police in Mukono district have arrested a man suspected of hacking into a mobile money system and causing the loss of millions of shillings.

Police identified the suspect as Kaporonyo Sabiiti, a 48-year-old resident of Namugongo in Wakiso district.

The suspect was arrested by Mukono police where is being detained.

The suspect allegedly made millions of shillings from hacking into mobile money agents’ systems in Mukono, Jinja, Misindye, Kiira division, Kinoni, and Nagalama, among others, the police said in a social media post.

Police say the suspect had customized his car registration number plates, believing his car movements would not be detected.

“An immediate search led to the recovery of 4 airtel lines and a hacking machine. His motor vehicle, a Toyota Harrier, registration number UBD 612P, white in color was also impounded,” the post reads in part.