Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration, Brig Gen Godfrey Kaweesa Kigozi, has advised senior officers who are yet to retire in August to have a retirement plan with a positive mindset ahead of their new life.

He made the remarks during the ongoing exercise at Gadaffi barracks in Jinja cantonment where 99 officers from the rank of Maj to Colonel are gathered for documentation and sensitisation.

“As you go for retirement, have a purposeful plan with a positive mind so that you can invest your retirement package wisely,” said Brig Gen Kigozi.

He says the purpose of the pre-retirement exercise is to offer financial literacy to retirees as they prepare for the next life.

Meanwhile, the commissioner human resource at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Cox Anguzu advised the retiring officers to avoid unnecessary spending.

The documentation for retiring officers from the rank of Brigadier to General will be held in Mbuya on Monday, July 10, 2023. A total of 110 UPDF officers are expected to retire on August 31, 2023.