By Alex Ashaba

Hawkers and roadside vendors who have been operating on the major highways selling fresh foods and other merchandise to travellers who have been using public transport are now counting losses as inter-district travel ban bites.

On June 6th, President Museveni suspended inter-district and all public transport and private vehicles were banned from crossing to other districts.

Some of the most affected vendors are those that have been operating on the highways coming from Fort Portal going to other districts through roads that include, Fort Portal-Ntoroko-Bundibugyo road, Fort-Portal-Kamwenge road, Fort Portal-Kyenjojo road and Fort Portal-Bunyangabu-Kasese road.

On these highways, there are many established local markets operated by vendors who entirely depend on travellers who use the hundreds of taxis and buses plus countless private vehicles including carrying tourists.

Jenifer Muhindo, who operates a stall along Fort Portal-Ntoroko road on Musanda says previously, in a day, one would take home at least Shs 50,000 but now she struggles to even get Shs 10,000 from the day’s sales.

Before Musanda market, there is also Kihondo market along the same road in Kichwamba Sub County where vendors are also experiencing the same.

The situation is not any different at other highway markets at Rweetera and Insunga along Fort Portal-Kamwenge Road, Kaihura and Rugombe along Fort Portal-Kyenjojo road.