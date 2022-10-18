By Damali Mukhaye,Philip Wafula and Fred Wabende

Several secondary school head teachers have decried the big number of school fees defaulters as senior four candidates kick-started their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams on Monday, October 17.

The senior four candidates started sitting their exams yesterday and are slated to continue with chemistry practicals today.

Sam Wotakyala, the General-Secretary Busoga Sub-region Secondary Schools’ Headteachers’ Association, during an interview, said most schools have allowed candidates to sit for the exams without completion of fees.

In Lwengo, there was some drama at BK SS when the administration attempted to block Shaurati Nakato from sitting her papers over school fees balance of Shs300,000.

Lwengo Deputy RDC, Robert Kambugu said he talked to the head teacher Mr. Noordin Mbalire and agreed to allow the candidate sit her papers and withhold her results as directed by UNEB.

Ms. Jennifer Kalule, the UNEB public relations officer, during an earlier interview with Daily Monitor, said that the moment students register for exams, the schools should not stop them from doing final examinations asking schools to give them a list of defaulters so that their (students) results are withheld.