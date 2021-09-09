BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Heads of schools and education experts have warned on the delayed reopening of schools, asking President Museveni to rethink his decision and allow schools to reopen next month.

This comes after President Museveni’s reportedly overruled government technocrats on their proposal that schools reopen next month.

Instead, the President tasked members of the National Covid-19 Task Force to examine the impact of limited vaccination of teachers, support staff, and elderly parents alongside the risk of anticipated pandemic third wave on students returning to class.

The Head Teacher of St Peters College, Tororo, Luke Emron says that October is very far, hence government can use this period to vaccinate all the intended teachers, non-teaching staff, and targeted parents so as to have schools reopened next month.

He says continued closure will psychologically affect learners who are worried about spending more than two years in one class yet they are growing very fast.

The headteacher of Old Kampala SS, James Muloni, says that delayed reopening of schools will see more private schools closed and have a number of teachers and learners not return to schools because the majority of them have joined private businesses.