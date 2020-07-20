

Heads of schools are slated to meet the ministry of education to discuss the special operations procedures released by the ministry of health for re-opening of schools.

According to the guidelines listed by the ministry of health, each school must recruit a health assistant and each classroom must have only 10-15 learners with a Covid 19 leader.

The schools must also adhere to strict hygiene and social distancing measures to keep the learners safe.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson of the Association of Secondary School Head Teachers of Uganda, Martin Obore says during their meeting last week, they observed that the 10 to 15 students per class was very stringent proposing 25 to 30 students per class.

He says that they are slated to meet the permanent secretary of ministry of education Alex Kakooza to present their proposals and forge a way forward.