By Benjamin Jumbe

A number of heads of state are set to start arriving tomorrow ahead of President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

According to State House, among those expected is the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia as well as that of Guinea Zimbabwe and Burundi.

Others are the presidents of South Sudan Salvar Kiir and Ghana’s Nana Akufo Ado.

Nigeria will be represented by the Vice President, while South Africa will be represented by the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation with the Prime Minister of Gabon also expected.

Police have also issued traffic guidelines for motorists ahead of Wednesday which has been declared a public holiday.

At Kololo Independence Grounds, the venue for the historic event, officers from the various security organs have braved the morning downpour to conduct rehearsals for the day’s performances.