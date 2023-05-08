By Mike Sebalu

A section of health rights activists has expressed concern with the constitutional court ruling nullifying the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 2015.

The constitutional court on Friday repealed the law which among other things, prohibited the sale and use of several narcotic drugs in the country.

This follows a 2017 petition to the court by farmers growing miraa (khat) under their umbrella body Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association Limited.

The farmers were seeking the overturning of a parliamentary decision to ban the sale and use of miraa which they said was inconsistent with principles of legality, equality guaranteed under the constitution since they were never consulted.

Speaking to KFM, Moses Talibita, Uganda National Health Consumers Organisation Legal Officer said the court’s decision will further expose more people to drugs hence increasing the mental disease burden.

“The prevalence of mental health cases demands on the government to increase health workers that are supposed to reach out, mitigate, and support families. It is not in good faith…there’s nothing bad in the narcotics law, it is intended to protect and support families,” Talibita.