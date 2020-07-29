

By MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Lyama Health centre 111 in Budaka district has been temporarily closed and its staff quarantined after one of the health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The District Health Officer, Dr Elisa Mulwani who has confirmed the closure of the facility says they are yet to ascertain whether they are free of the pandemic.

According to reports an enrolled nurse, Richard Omugina tested positive for COVID-19 after he reportedly came in close contact with a one Eunis Chimitala, a health worker who succumbed to the disease at Joy Hospice health facility.

Both the deceased and Omugina were workmates at Joy Hospice centre in Mbale.

After the death of Chimitala, the ministry of health and Mbale district task force cordoned off Joy Hospice and quarantined 16 health workers and more than 30 other people who are believed to have had contact with the deceased.

Uganda registered its first COVID-19 death four months after the deadly outbreak of the epidemic in the country.