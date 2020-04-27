Health rights advocates have commended government for its fight against COVID-19 but are demanding for a health champion to be put on the national task force.

This comes as fears arise that much as the priority has been put on COVID-19 prevention, the fight against other epidemics like HIV/Aids and Malaria has been ignored.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has since warned that the number of deaths from malaria in sub-Saharan Africa could double this year while the UNAIDS has called for universal social protection as efforts to curb Malaria and HIV respectively are disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Canon Gideon Byamugisha, the co-founder of the African Network of Religious Leaders Living with and Personally Affected by HIV/Aids is advising the government to put up an HIV champion at all districts to help address stigma.