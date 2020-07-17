

Cancer experts are concerned that the slow rollout of cancer services at the lower level health facilities has greatly contributed to patients suffering during the covid-19 induced lockdown.

The concern was raised by Dr Noleb Mugisha, the head of comprehensive community cancer program, at the Uganda Cancer Institute during a cancer awareness dialogue organised by the East Africa Non Communicable diseases Alliance.

Dr Mugisha says the cancer strategic plan must address the issue of limited access to cancer services especially by the rural communities.

Dr Mugisha says the Uganda Cancer Institute registers between 5000-6,000 new cancer cases every year, with cervical cancer by far the most common type of cancer in the country.

He pointed out that worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, representing 7.5% of all female cancer deaths.