As the country gears up for the commemoration of World AIDS Day tomorrow, health experts have raised a red flag over the rising new infection rate.

The Bugiri district HIV focal person Mr Deogracious Mwondha said the rate now stands at 3 percent, up from 2 percent last year.

Mwondha notes that the most affected population segment is between 18-23 years of age.

He attributes the upward trend of commercial sex business in Bugiri district which is located along trans-Africa highway.