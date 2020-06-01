Health experts have rubbished reports that people with diabetes have higher chances of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Fredrick Kizito, of the Uganda Dietetic Association, tells KFM that there is no proven research linking people with diabetes with coronavirus.

He says though, that research suggests that people with existing illness like HIV/ AIDS, cancer, diabetes among others are at a higher risk of contracting the virus because of low immunity.

Dr Kizito advises people with existing illnesses to ensure that they eat a balanced diet to boost their immunity so their bodies can be able to fight off such viruses.

Over 360,000 people have died worldwide due to COVID-19 and the biggest percentage are people aged 65 and above who had existing illnesses.