Health experts investigating the nodding disease in Acholi sub-region need about $500,000 (approximately Shs1.8 billion) to complete epidemiology research on the disease.

This was revealed by a team led by Dr. Michael Collanen from the University of Toronto in Canada while appearing before the health committee of parliament. Collanen and other officials were presenting some of their findings on the disease.

Their first research revealed that nodding disease is a brain illness that mainly affects young children between the ages of 5 and 6.

The disease is incurable and that the patient would live with it until death between the ages of 26 -27.

According to their research, children with nodding disease are those born between 1990 and 2010. They say that while the country has no new infections, people suffering from the disease need help.

Dr. Collanen noted that the disease is in clusters, expressing need for a clinical study to find out the cause of the disease and its progress.

In response, the committee chairperson, Dr. Charles Ayume said they would ensure that the researchers get the required money to conclude their findings.