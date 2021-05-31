By Damali Mukhaye

Health Experts are urging Ugandans to continue wearing their face masks even after taking the Covid-19 jab.

The Kampala Capital City Authority Medical Clinical Officer at parliament, Winfred Diogo says that it is not yet proven by researchers that after taking a Covid-19 jab one is completely safe from the virus.

Speaking during the ongoing vaccination of MPs at parliament, Diogo added that the biggest challenge to the scientists and researchers is that the virus keeps evolving.

The 4 day vaccination of MPs runs till Thursday this week at the parliamentary gardens.