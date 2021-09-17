By SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

Health experts have warned against the consumption of fast foods to avoid the risk of suffering coronary heart disease.

Dr Tadeo Rusoke who gave the warning during the engagement meeting with journalists in Kampala yesterday urged people to prioritise whatever they are taking and also focus on local foods instead.

He says there are several dangers of consuming fast foods because of the too much Trans fats used in the manufacturing process.

He adds that Trans fats are not good for our health because they increase our vulnerability to non-communicable diseases, especially coronary heart disease.

Talibita Moses the Legal Advisor of Uganda National Health Consumers’ Organization (UNHCO) said that they are in preparations to come up with strategic actions to help Ugandans eliminate these Trans fats and manage how much trans-fat are produced.

“Western countries have already started to work on how much Trans-fat is produced and what is recommended is 2 grams per 200 grams of calorie one would take in,” he said.

He added that people can avoid using Trans fats in whatever they are taking in by using alternatives which include: vegetable oils and natural fats which can actually get from other sources like meat.

“It’s important to regulate the trans-fat industry that will reduce our vulnerability to non-communicable diseases,” he said

Globally out of 7.9 billion people five billion are at risk of Trans fats and the problem is quite bigger because in Uganda people have started replacing local food with fast food.