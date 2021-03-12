By Moses Ndhaye

The ministry of health says misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine must be fought because it is likely to reduce its uptake.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine has asked the eligible sections of the population that have already been identified to access the vaccine to respect the government’s call and ensure that they get vaccinated.

Dr. Atwine was receiving a donation of PCR coronavirus test machines worth over Shs1bn from the Private Sector Foundation and MasterCard Foundation to help the ministry of health leverage the COVID-19 testing across the country.

The Private sector Foundation is Uganda’s umbrella body for the private sector made up of 240 Business Associations, Corporate bodies and the major Public Sector Agencies that support private sector growth.