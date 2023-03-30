The Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has commissioned refurbishment works at Kambuga General Hospital in Kanungu district.

The 100-bed hospital will undergo a phased-based renovation estimated at a cost of Shs40 billion billion. This includes equipping hospital maternity, and pediatric wards, the OPD, X-Ray block which will be renamed Imaging Block.

In addition, staff houses will be refurbished, the theatre block will be remodeled into a surgical block, and construction of a new standard main hospital theatre. Construction of a new maternal and child health block and 16 unit staff houses will also take place under this phase.

She says once the refurbishment and equipping is complete, the hospital will be upgraded to a regional referral hospital.

The project is to be implemented by the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs represented by the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Engineer’s brigade supervised by the Ministry of Health and Kanungu district local government.