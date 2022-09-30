The minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has directed district leaders to return vehicles donated during the COVID-19 pandemic to their core use of surveillance.

The minister made the order this morning together with a team from World Health Organization (WHO) while having a task force meeting on Ebola in Kassanda district.

By press time, Kassanda had registered two confirmed Ebola cases and two probable. At least 33 contacts have been listed and are being followed up.

The tough-speaking Dr. Aceng says the vehicles are not for attending workshops and conferences.

“These Covid pickups are for surveillance, they are not to take leaders to workshops or conferences, I am here in Kassanda and the covid vehicle has taken leaders for a planning meeting, that is not acceptable. Even the Gavi pickups should be supporting in surveillance and immunization, they are not to carry leaders,” Aceng said.

At the height of the pandemic, the government through the Covid-19 response donations procured 282 double cabin vehicles to support the response.