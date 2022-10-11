Health minister, Dr. Jane Aceng is this afternoon expected to address the media and give formal clarification on the conflicting figures of Ebola deaths, infections, and recoveries.

According to the ministry spokesperson, Emmanuel Ayinebyoona, the move has been prompted by some rumors that are making rounds on social media.

According to the ministry of health, the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) has so far claimed 17 lives, with a number of confirmed infections standing at 49 and 14 cumulative recoveries. Additionally, health worker infections are currently 9.

Meanwhile, to further improve communication about the outbreak, the ministry officials, with support from the Africa Center for Disease Control are currently conducting a refresher training for district officers in public health communication & community engagement in Mubende, the Ebola epicenter.

The participants are expected to plan and prepare for a better Ebola response.