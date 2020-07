By Shamim Nateebwa

Health Minister Dr Jane Aceng will this morning deliver another comprehensive address to the nation on the COVID-19 Response in Uganda.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the address is meant to update Ugandans on the current situation to avoid speculation, amid growing fears of a possible total lockdown following the death of an 80-year-old female at Mengo Hospital.

Currently Uganda has 1,140 cumulative confirmed covid-19 cases.