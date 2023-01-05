The Ministry of Health has reassured Ugandans that all measures are being taken to avoid spread of Covid-19 following a surge in Coronavirus cases and deaths in China.

This is after China abruptly dropped its Covid-19 controls in December last year allowing free movement to and from the country.

The US and several European countries have since imposed travel restrictions on arrivals from China over concerns about coronavirus, and in Africa, Ghana and Morocco are the first to make a similar move.

The European Union has also issued new guidance “strongly” recommending that all member states introduce the requirement that passengers flying from China provide a negative Covid test before their departure, raising concern among Ugandans over the same.

However, speaking to KFM, Emmanuel Ainnebyoona the Ministry of Health spokesperson said there is no cause for alarm and that arrivals from China will for now only need to present negative PCR test results.

He has meanwhile appealed to Ugandans to ensure that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.