The health ministry and Kampala Capital City authority have deployed a search team to investigate the source of two Covid-19 confirmed infections in the KMP areas.

In a press brief today, health minister Dr Ruth Aceng revealed that the cases that came from the community away from known transmission chains, one is fatal and the other is ill.

She has called for vigilance amongst members of the public .

On his part, Dr Daniel Okello the KCCA acting Director Public Health and Environment has called on members of the public to respect the privacy of Covid-19 victims as the health team works to contain the spread.

In the meantime, 75 contacts have been listed and are being followed up after a second Covid-19 death of an 80-year-old woman from Mengo hospital, with 27 other health workers quarantined.