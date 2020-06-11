

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases from 2,321 samples tested yesterday, putting the total number to 679.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services, 6 new cases were from 1,260 samples tested from points of entry, while 8 were from 1,061 samples of alerts and contacts.

Dr Mwebesa has noted that three of the 10 new cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry, 2 from Tanzania arrived via Mutukula, while 1 arrived through Lamwo district.

8 of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases and they include 3 contacts from Kampala, who were under quarantine at the time of test, 2 from Dokolo and Moyo district.

To date, Uganda has registered a total of 120 COVID-19 recoveries and no related death.