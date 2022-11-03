The Ministry of Health is still waiting for funds from government for the Ebola response. Presenting a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the state minister for primary health, Margaret Muhanga informed parliament that the ministry drafted and presented a three-month response plan that costs Shs76bn.

She says the plan was presented to Cabinet and submitted to the Ministry of Finance for funding but has not received any response to date.

According to Muhanga, several partners have been supporting several interventions on the ground including surveillance, contact tracing and risk communication, case management, transport, safe burials among others.

She added that to urgently support the affected districts and carry out response activities, the Ministry of Health through internal re-organization of resources disbursed UGX 2.128bn to the districts of Mubende, Kyegegwa, Kassanda, Kagadi and Bunyagabu.