By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has asked the public for patience with the COVID-19 taskforce as it investigates the mysterious human flu virus in institutions of learning.

Aceng was responding to a matter of national importance raised by the Bugiri Woman MP, Agnes Taaka.

She has informed parliament that ever since children reported to school in January 2022, the COVID -19 positivity rate has dropped to 0.4%.

Aceng says currently, officials have started testing the children who have been presented with the flu to establish what they are dealing with.

Taaka was also concerned that the Ministry of Health had delayed normalizing the school programmes by restricting school visitations.

Aceng however noted that whereas the decision has been made in good faith, she was positive that the school staff would not infect the children.

