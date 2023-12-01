Guests at this year’s World Aids Day national commemoration to be held at Kibaale playground in Byakabanda Sub County, Rakai district are required to follow strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) following an outbreak of anthrax in the neighbouring Kyotera District.

This is after the Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed that blood samples from three residents had tested positive for the deadly disease which has claimed 17 lives in the past month.

The disease, which was reported in several villages of Kabira Sub County about a month ago, was earlier associated with witchcraft and many residents were visiting shrines to seek remedy.

According to Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, all public health guidelines like wearing facemasks and using sanitizers or washing hands with soap will be followed at the event.

President Museveni is expected to be the chief guest at the event to be held under the theme; “Ending AIDS by 2030. Keeping Communities at the Centre,”