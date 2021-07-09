By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Ministry of Health has continued to record a steady decline in the number of new Covid-19 infections over the past few days.

This is after it recorded 559 new cases and 29 deaths from tests done on 7 July 2021.

This is a notable reduction of 43 cases compared to the 602 new cases recorded on July 6th.

The latest figure puts Uganda’s cumulative confirmed cases at 86,140 and 2,062 cumulative deaths.

On a good note, the ministry’s figures show that 59,495 people have recovered, with only 996 actives cases now being handled.

The new cases were recorded in Kitgum, Bukedea, Amuru, Kasese, Mbale, Mukono, Buikwe among other districts.