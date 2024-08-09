The Ministry of Health has been asked to come up with a clear recruitment plan for health workers in the country.

Speaking at the closure of a two-day Recruitment Planning and Human Resource Management Issues meeting for health workers organized by the Health Service Commission in Kampala, the USAID- Uganda Health Systems Strengthening Activity officer, Simon Wejuli, noted that there have been cases of recruitment of unskilled personnel in the health sector which affects service delivery.

“Are you recruiting with a strategic direction? Are you recruiting to meet the needs of the population we serve? It is easier to allocate resources in a developing country to preventive care.” Wejul said.

Wejuli also advised hospital directors to have a study leave plan to eliminate cases of more than two medical officers leaving work at the same time.

g