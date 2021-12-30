By Christine Nakyeyune

Health rights activists are calling for deliberate and urgent sensitisation of health workers on patients’ rights.

The call is made by the Enforcement of Patients and Health Workers’ Rights organisation in relation to a story published by Daily Monitor yesterday, of a woman who delivered at Kitwe Health Center IV gate in Ntungamo district after failing to pay Shs 50,000.

Anita Mushiwimana, a resident of Kitwe Central Ward in Kitwe Town Council is said to have walked to the health center while in labour but was turned away due to lack of money by the midwife on duty.

Now speaking to KFM, Dr Amon Ariho, a medical legal consultant says this is a blatant abuse of the patient’s right and is unacceptable, since maternal services at such a government health facility are meant to be free of charge.

Dr Ariho adds that they are ready to offer probono services to Mushimiwimana to ensure she gets justice.