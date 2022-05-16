By Moses Ndhaye

About 36000 Allied Health professionals in government health facilities will from today lay down their tools in protest of unfavorable working conditions including poor pay.

According to the chairperson of the Allied Health professionals association Alliance Denis Alibu, While addressing a press conference in Kampala today, they gave the government a grace period of 21 days but they have not received any response and therefore, they have no alternative but to lay down their tools effectively today.

He says the striking health workers include clinical officers, records officers, Orthopaedics, and Clinical psychiatrists among others.

He says they are not going to report on duty till they talk to President Museveni.

They say that the government raised salaries for the doctors and nurses, but to their dismay, they were discriminated and their salaries were not increased as promised.