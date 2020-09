147 of the 153 inmates who tested positive for Covid-29 in Amuru district have been discharged today morning after recovering.

This has been revealed by prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine while addressing journalists today in Kampala.

The Amuru Covid-19 isolation centre had about 300 cases being monitored, with more 97 other virus cases being monitored in Jinja.

Baine says their focus currently is on preventing spread of the virus along improved feeding for inmates as they fight covid -19.