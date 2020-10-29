By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health is set to establish a modern sickle –cell clinic in high burdened sickle-cell regions across the country.

According to the Uganda sickle cell surveillance study of 2015, 13.3% of the total population have a sickle cell trait and over 20,000 babies are born every year with sickle cell disease while 80% of them die before their 5th birthday.

According to the Minister for Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng, the targeted areas includes Jinja, Mulago, Gulu, Lira and Soroti among others.

She says the project targets to establish about 6 sickle cell centres and they will be stocked with the hydroxyurea, a drug which is used to manage and treat the sickle cell disease.