BY PHEOBE MASONGOLE

Bududa district has registered their first Covid-19 positive cases, five months after the pandemic broke out in country.

Ms Zeles Nabusayi, the Covid-19 focal person Bududa confirmed the case and asked residents to be calm.

“We kicked off with senstisation in several communities in the district to see how we can stop the spread,” she said.

Mr Yonasan Bululu, the Vice chairman Bududa urged locals to adhere with ministry of health guidelines of social distancing, washing hands with soap and wearing masks.