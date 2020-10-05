

By Benjamin Jumbe

The number of Covid-19 cases in Uganda could triple in the next 6 months if the public does not adhere to the set Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines to contain further spread of Covid-19.

The warning is sounded by the state minister for health in charge of general duties Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu.

It comes as the country continues registering more cases with the figure now standing at 8,808 with 81 deaths.

Kaducu tells KFM that Uganda is at a very dangerous phase of the pandemic, calling for increased vigilance from the public in the fight against COVID-19.