

The ministry of health says it will not halt covid-19 tests at the border posts despite numerous calls for the same.

The East African Business Council is the latest to make such calls, attributing the delays in the movement of goods to the congestion and slow testing process at Malaba and Busia borders with Kenya.

A section of stake holders have also blamed the slow testing exercise for the incidents of fake results after police arrested 25 travellers suspected of presenting forged Covid-19 test certificates.

23 of these were checking in at Entebbe International Airport, while two were apprehended on arrival.

Now speaking to KFM, the ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, insists that nobody shall be allowed into or out of the country without testing for Covid-19.