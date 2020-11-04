The Kampala minister Betty Amongi has raised a red flag over the increasing number of covid-19 cases around the city.

The ministry of health on Tuesday confirmed 128 new covid-19 with 92 cases from Kampala rising the national tally to 13,099.

Amongi says the skyrocketing numbers in Kampala are overstretching covid-19 treatment centres in the city.

She says unlike before where the centres were dominated by asymptomatic cases, the facilities are now alarmingly handling symptomatic cases.

The revelation by the minister comes at a time when there is reportedly a shortage in ICU beds in most of the covid-19 treatment centres in the country.

The minister warns that the prevailing violation of the set SOPs is to blame for the increasing numbers in the city further appealing to everyone to uphold them to prevent further infections and deaths.