By Shamim Nateebwa

The government has been asked to allocate more funding to Gulu Regional Hospital due to the huge numbers of Covid-19 patients and those suspected to have it, who are admitted.

The call has been made by the Gulu hospital director James Elima, who says that the hospital purchased food worth Shs190million for feeding those who were suspected to have Covid-19 as well as patients at the quarantine and treatment centres respectively. The hospital is currently managing 20 active cases of Covid-19, while 185 patients were treated and discharged.

Elima has also noted that they are looking for funds to clear allowances of health workers worth Shs72million for managing Covid-19 treatment centres. He says the ministry only gave them Shs220million towards operations in managing Covid-19 and the funds were fully used and due to increasing cases, the funds are not enough.