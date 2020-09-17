The Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has asked scientists to speed up processes of developing Covid-19 treatment that uses blood from recovered patients in a move to curb the rising Covid-19 deaths.

The Minister said this while launching clinical trials for use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) for treatment of COVID-19.

Dr. Aceng noted that from current statistics, the country is losing 2 to 3 patients per day appealing to recovered patients to donate their blood to support the noble drive.

The number of Covid-19 deaths stands at 60 and the cumulative total of infections is at 5,266.