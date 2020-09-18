

By Shamim Nateebwa

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, the ministry of health has now recorded over 92 cases among children, raising concerns about the worrying upward trend.

According to the ministry of health, the infected children are aged between 0 and 12 years, most of them are asymptomatic with very mild or no symptoms of the disease.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine now asks parents to educate their children about COVID-19 so that they can protect themselves even in the absence of older people in the home.

The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans now is 5,380 with 2,489 recoveries and 60 deaths.