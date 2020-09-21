

Ministry of Health has confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19.

According to Ministry of Health, 157 cases are from contacts and alerts.

“Kampala (73),Mbale (19),Kapchorwa (26), Soroti (10),Jinja (5),Kaberamaido (5),Kumi (3), Buikwe (2),Iganga (2),Isingiro (2), Ngora (3), Busia (1), Kaliro (1),Kanungu (1), Masaka (1), Rakai (1), Sironko (1) and Wakiso (1),” tweeted Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 21 are returnees from India, and Tanzania while 3 are truck drivers from Malaba point of entry.

The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date is now 6,468.